This lightweight HP EliteBook lets you take your work with you anywhere

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Whether you like it or not, sometimes you just have to bring "the office" with you. Whether that means answering emails on the fly, making quick edits to spreadsheets, or chatting over Zoom with your boss while trying not to let them see you're on a trip you totally didn't get officially approved to take, working on the go has become a big part of your reality.

Specifically designed for traveling professionals, this HP EliteBook can make just about any task a real breeze. And thanks to the fact that you can get expertly refurbished models like this one, you don't have to drop a scary amount of green on a brand-new one while still reaping all the benefits this fantastic notebook has to offer, like a big screen, a pre-installed Windows 10 Pro operating system, and more.

And before you turn your nose up at the idea of buying refurbished, you may want to think twice. That's because, while there may be a few minor cosmetic flaws, like a little scratch or dent on the exterior, the EliteBook is certified to work like new after undergoing functionality testing, careful inspection, cleaning, and repackaging. It also ships with all its necessary accessories, like an AC adapter, and includes a minimum 90-day warranty,

No matter what you need to get done on this thing, you can bet the process will be smooth and even enjoyable. That's because this HP notebook includes all the features you'd expect in a device of this caliber, including 16 GB of RAM memory and 512 GB of SSD storage, ideal for accessing programs with ease and storing files. The device also boasts a 14-inch widescreen resolution that makes viewing videos, photos, files, and more a dream.

From its lightweight build to its easy-to-use operating system, this HP EliteBook is a great device for anyone who has to get work done from anywhere. That's why it's earned a lot of attention online along with impressive reviews, like four out of five stars from pcmag.com and 4.5 out of five stars from laptopmag.com.

Get things done with help from the refurbished HP EliteBook 840 G5 in silver, discounted to just $389.99 through March 23.

Prices subject to change.