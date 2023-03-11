Charges dropped against road rage shooter

Despite clear dashcam video evidence that Eric Popper recklessly fired his gun multiple times in a road rage incident, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office dropped all charges against him.

From Local10.com:

The suspect, 30-year-old Eric Popper, was driving his black Toyota Venza when new video from the rear of the vehicle shows how he abruptly cut off another driver.

That driver began to tailgate Popper, who is then seen slamming on his brakes.

According to state troopers, seconds after that the driver pulls up to the passenger side of Popper's car and throws a water bottle at it.

That's when Popper quickly started shooting right through his own car windows. Video captures the other driver speeding away.