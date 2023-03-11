Mind-bending macaroni LEGO art

LEGO artist Jeff Sanders of Brick Bending lives up to his channel's name. As you'll see in this video, he's used macaroni-shaped LEGO bricks to create pieces that bend, stretch, and flex. This is just the beginning, go see more of his mind-blowing art on his Instagram. (everlasting blort)

This brick is officially known as "Round Corner 4 x 4 Macaroni Wide with 3 Studs" (part number 48092) and it's another amazing part I've recently circled back to and expanded upon. So much potential in this little piece. : )

