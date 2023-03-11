The legendary Steam Man of 1868 was a human-like robot that could pull a cart

The Steam Man of 1868 was a human-like robot that could pull a cart. The Steam Man was created by Zadoc P. Dedrick as a way to create a horseless carraige. The steam-powered robot was dressed in clothes and designed to look as human as possible so that it wouldn't frighten any horses who passed by. Although the final whereabouts of the Steam Man are unknown, "Eyewitnesses claim that it really functioned, and on Jan. 23, 1868, it marched around Military Park into a beer garden where it was put on display, at 25 cents per head, while it went through its paces."

We'll never know for sure if the steam man really worked as well as people claimed it did, but it did inspire a science fiction story called "The Steam Man of the Prairies" by Edward Sylvester Ellis, along with many others.

