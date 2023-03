Danse Exquise is an animation that evokes the feeling of being inside of a kaleidoscope. I love the brilliant colors and painterly quality of the characters and ever-morphing background. For me, watching this was less about plot and more about having a completely immersive visual experience. I'm glad I came across this brilliant animation today, because it's now one of my all-time favorites.

​​Film réalisé par l Directed by : Ulysse Lefort et Martin Wiklund – Collectif Quart Avant Poing