Looking forward to the third season of I Think You Should Leave?

Triples is best. Triples makes it safe. After a few scattered teasers over past months, Season 3 of Tim Robinson's awkward, sometimes uncomfortable, uniquely hilarious sketch comedy series "I Think You Should Leave" has been officially confirmed. Not only that, we've been given a hard release date: May 30, unfortunately meaning that we have to wait two and a half months to delve into Robinson's mind once again. At the very least, we have a few teaser images to tide us over, mostly consisting of Robinson pulling weird faces in doubtlessly even weirder situations. Will Chunky figure out what he does? Will the owner of CalicoCutPants.com escape his crushing debt? And will we all finally be able to figure out once and for all who did this? Only time will tell.

