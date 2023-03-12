Levar Burton lets us know what it was really like under Geordi's visor

In the 20th century, nothing screamed science fiction as well as a character with a visor. Whether it was the visor on RoboCop's helmet or the one Cyclops rocked in the X-Men comics, visors were a design choice creators used to subtly impart a story's tone and genre. However, even though one could argue that Cyclops has the more memorable visor, thanks to the X-Men's multimedia empire, Geordi La Forge from Star Trek: The Next Generation's visor was the gold standard for the ocular accessory in the late 80s and early 90s.

Was it strange that Starfleet was able to develop technology that helped them traverse galaxies and instantaneously replicate solid matter before discovering a biological cure for blindness? Sure, but if they had, Geordi would've never had such a sweet visor. In the video linked above, Levar Burton sits down with Rob Lowe to discuss the secrets of his character's visor.