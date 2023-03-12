The distortion of time and a moving crowd come together in Hiroshi Kondo's Multiverse

The distortion of time and a moving crowd come together in an excellent video titled Multiverse. Hiroshi Kondo's film shows multilayered shots of people on motorbikes, in cars, and crowds of pedestrians making their way through the streets of Taiwan. Time as we know it becomes distorted through this multilayered effect. Watching this film was a deeply serene and dreamy experience.

From Vimeo:

"A crowd moving in one direction.People who flow in a moment.

A scene where the difference with other people disappears and looks uniform.

There are many different kinds of life there.

You can feel invisible energy when you see a large mass of individuals.

I set myself in the streets of Taiwan, and I multilayered a lot of time to create a new timeline that reflects individuals.

Director

Hiroshi Kondo(stnw.org)

Music & Sound Design

Himuro Yoshiteru(himuro-yoshiteru.com)"