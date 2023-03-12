'The Mandalorian' theme song but with RimbaTubes and a flute

Rusty Blazenhoff

Musician Snubby J used his RimbaTubes and a Native American flute to perform this creative cover of The Mandalorian theme song as a way to kick off the show's third season. The RimbaTubes are a homemade PVC pipe instrument that he and his dad built. (Born in Space)