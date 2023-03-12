The Pencil Sharpener Museum

I'm constantly searching for the perfect pencil sharpener. I've been frantically searching for one that doesn't clog easily, but my search hasn't been fruitful. I've had to resort to sharpening my pencils with an x-acto knife. I wonder if the pencil sharpener of my dreams lies somewhere inside of the Paul A. Johnson Pencil Sharpener Museum. This giant collection of pencil sharpeners is located in Logan, Ohio, and took over 20 years to gather.

From Atlas Obscura: