Believers deny ivermectin killed ivermectin influencer

A gentleman who widely touted the benefits of ivermectin as a cure-all has died, apparently as a result of all the ivermectin he ingested. Danny Lemoi started taking ivermectin in 2012 to cure his Lyme disease. Through the pandemic, Lemoi worked hard to sell the benefits of ivermectin as a COVID cure, which it is not. Some of his followers refuse to believe there could be a danger in using a horse dewormer as their daily multivitamin.

Science does not care what you believe.

Vice: