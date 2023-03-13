I didn't know I needed to watch a couple of cockatiels whistle 'ba-de-ya," the chorus of "September," until today. One of the cutest things I've ever seen, and I've seen a lot of cute things. (Yes, there are only two birds!)
Birds whistling 'September' by Earth, Wind & Fire
- Ba-de-ya
- cockatiels
- Earth Wind and Fire
- September
