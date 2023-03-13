Brazil is seizing this gadget that can control traffic lights, change prices at gas pumps, open strangers' garage doors, and more

The Brazilian National Telecommunications Agency is seizing Flipper devices [previously on Boing Boing] because they can be used to hack into a wide range of systems, reports Bleeping Computer:

Flipper Zero is a portable multi-function cybersecurity tool that allows pentesters and hacking enthusiasts to tinker with a wide range of hardware by supporting RFID emulation, digital access key cloning, radio communications, NFC, infrared, Bluetooth, and more. Since it was released, security researchers have demonstrated Flipper Zero's features on social media, showing how it can trigger doorbells, perform replay attacks to open garage doors and unlock cars, and be used as a digital key.

This video shows someone opening the charging port doors on Teslas parked in a supermarket:

Here's someone changing traffic lights with a Flipper: