Darth Vader's love letter to Exxon

Darth Vader sends a "message of love and admiration" to one of the biggest bad boys of big oil, Exxon CEO Darren Woods. The message is delivered by Hyperobject Industries, Adam McKay's production company. That's the same Adam McKay of Don't Look Up. The clip has Darth recounting Exxon's history of hiding data and sowing doubt about climate change, and he singles out Woods for "cashing checks and murdering life 24/7."

Visit ExxonKnew.org for the full message:

A long time ago, in our own galaxy, ExxonMobil knew that their product would destroy our planet. But instead of warning the public, they lied about the climate crisis so they could make trillions in profits.

