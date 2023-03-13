Donald Trump says the Capitol attack is Mike Pence's fault

Donald Trump blamed the Jan. 6 riots on former vice president Mike Pence, saying that the Capitol insurrection could have been avoided if his sidekick would have just helped him overturn the election.

"Had he sent the votes back to the legislatures, they wouldn't have had a problem with Jan. 6, so in many ways you can blame him for Jan. 6," Trump told reporters today on his personal plane that was headed to Iowa, according to The Washington Post.

"Had he sent them back to Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, the states, I believe, number one, you would have had a different outcome. But I also believe you wouldn't have had 'Jan. 6' as we call it," Trump said, continuing his line of MAGA logic.

The former twice-impeached president was responding to critical remarks made on Saturday by Mike Pence, who finally had the guts to admit that Trump was responsible for the attack on the Capitol (funny how eyeing the presidential race as a potential contender can finally get a meek sycophant to pipe up).

"Make no mistake about it. What happened that day was a disgrace," Pence said at the Gridiron dinner in Washington D.C. "And I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable."

Yes, history will hold him accountable, but with no help from Pence.