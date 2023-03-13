Everything Everywhere All At Once just swept the Oscars

Let's be honest; the Oscars are all about politics. There have been a host of unique talents- both in front of and behind the camera- that have never earned an Oscar despite richly deserving one. Or, on the rare occasion when the right movie or talent gets an Oscar nomination, they'll lose the spot in favor of a flick that aligns with the Academy's questionable standards. Lest we forget, Goodfellas lost to Dances With Wolves. Now, I'm not a lawyer, nor do I play one on TV, but I feel like that has to be some kind of crime.

However, every once in a while, the Oscars will make the right choice. Such is the case with this year's award show favorite, Everything Everywhere All At Once. Last night, EEAAO swept the Oscars with a total of seven wins, including best picture, best original screenplay, and a historic win for Michelle Yeoh, the first Asian woman to win best actress.

Even though EEAAO was practically a shoo-in to win best picture, as well as a host of other awards, watching the film- filled with positive representation of Asian people- snag a gaggle of awards and make history was still a sight to behold.