A fire seems to have broken out at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend where chefs were standing around white-clothed tables, according to video posted by Patriot Takes (see below). "Should we move?" a somewhat nervous, off-camera voice asks before someone with an extinguisher gets to work. Whether it was classified docs or just the usual garbage burning up in Trumpland is unclear.

There was a fire at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. pic.twitter.com/Wj3skSzZd2 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) March 13, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Oleg Kopyov / shutterstock.com