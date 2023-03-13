Guilty Gear Strive's newest downloadable character is Bedman, a man who can fight while in bed

Grant St. Clair
Bedman. Courtesy Arc System Works

Guilty Gear Strive is an extremely polished, highly technical fighting game that came to the forefront after the announcement of Bridget, a transgender character, last year. Gamers being such a progressive and open-minded bunch, they took the news with grace and poise and accepted Bridget with open arms.

In truth, there was a massive flame war and hundreds of death threats lobbed at trans people for having the audacity to exist and for the devs for having them exist in a video game. Still, it made the game and Bridget herself skyrocket in popularity, a wave Arc System Works rides with the recent announcement of Bedman, a returning character from the previous game.

Bedman is – wait for it – a man who fights from a bed. This is a deeply strange game, true, but it's that freedom with character design and unconventional weaponry that has led to its lasting appeal. No-one's throwing a fit about the bed guy.