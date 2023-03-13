Harriet Tubman statue replaces one of slaver in Newark, New Jersey

A statue celebrating 15th-century slaver Christopher Columbus was removed from Newark, New Jersey, in 2020. It was replaced over the weekend by one of Harriet Tubman, a woman born into slavery who escaped and freed dozens more like her.

The 25-foot-tall monument, titled "Shadow of a Face," was revealed Thursday at the heart of the city's recently renamed Harriet Tubman Square, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka announced in a statement. "In a time when so many cities are choosing to topple statutes that limit the scope of their people's story, we have chosen to erect a monument that spurs us into our future story of exemplary strength and solidity," Baraka said. "We have created a focal point in the heart of our city that expresses our participation in an ongoing living history of a people who have grappled through many conflicts to steadily lead our nation in its progress toward racial equality."

Italian-Americans who can't think of a better hero than Christopher Columbus should read a history book or two. Lots to choose from! Ettore "Chef Boyardee" Boiardi fades into obscurity while we bicker over Columbus.