New Stanford course to examine one (1) Taylor Swift song

Stanford students will be able to get their pop music studies on with a class that digs deep into a Taylor Swift song.

Datebook:

For its winter 2023 quarter, the university is offering a new course called "All Too Well (Ten Week Version)," which offers "an in-depth analysis" of the Grammy-winning singer's 2012 hit "All Too Well."

The weekly class, taught by undergraduate Nona Hungate, is part of the school's Italic 99 courses, which "offer students an introduction to topics taught by alumni of the program." Other courses include "Between Dimensions: An Intro to 3D Modeling" and "Listening to Music Like Your Life Depended on It."