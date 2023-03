Mario's boots are now real, thanks to heritage shoe brand Red Wing. The recreation of the plumber's boots are promotion for the new Super Mario Bros. Movie.

"Mario's boots are expertly crafted from Red Wing leather, with a reinforced toe box and rounded heel," the company says. "Most importantly, the heel pad is made with state-of-the-art mushroom-infused materials celebrating Mario's signature abilities."

Sadly, the fine print reads: "Boots are not for sale."