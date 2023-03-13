School board member "jokes" that blue eyes are an important quality in superintendent candidates

Leavenworth, Kansas is seeking a new superintendent for its public school district and school board member Vanessa Reid said that one key quality to prioritize in candidates is that they have "blue eyes." Then said she was, y'know, "just kidding."

Many have called for her resignation, but rather than apologize, Reid raised her idiot flag even higher just a few days later. From KATV:

While touring an elementary school library, she allegedly referred to a fourth grade student's drawing of a rainbow flag as "indoctrination." Parents have called the remarks an example of "bigotry" and accused Reid of "trying to dear down" the school system she promised to protect.

And from the Kansas City Star: