Shaq attempting to dodge service over an FTX lawsuit

Shaquille O'Neal, NBA Hall of Famer and genie from Kazaam, is apparently hiding to evade service. A lawsuit filed by a retail investor in FTX alleges that Shaq, and a host of celebrity endorsers, misled investors. Shaq claims to have simply been a paid shill, but unlike the other defendants, he is dodging service, which is sure to piss off the judge.

NY Post:

"A lot of people think I'm involved, but I was just a paid spokesperson for a commercial," O'Neal told CNBC.

Garrison's lawyers, however, claimed that O'Neal was glad to promote the company while allegedly keeping his own finances away from it.

"He admitted that his friend Steph Curry called him, told him he could make millions of dollars, if he just served as a FTX brand ambassador and lied in a television commercial, that he was 'all in' with FTX, when he admitted that personally, he would not go near cryptocurrency," Moskowitz claimed.

The other defendants listed in the lawsuit include the Golden State Warriors, the Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem, tennis player Naomi Osaka, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, former MLB star David Ortiz, entrepreneur Kevin O'Leary and Bankman-Fried.