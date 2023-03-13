The cobble_stone texture that graced so many games.

Play a game from the early 3D era of games and cobble_stone may well lurk somewhere in the blurmapped angles. Here's a history of the vastly overused texture and an inquiry into its origins. I won't ruin what's maybe a fairly obvious answer, at least to graphic designers of significant vintage. Perhaps it's time for a cobble_stone renaissance. AI-upscaled, it could be used in every game again! May no game be complete without cobble_stone. May its absence be felt like the absence of Heinz ketchup at a Pittsburgh-area cafe: remarkable, questionable, even provocative.