Trump rally: where cutting in line is a show of loyalty

At a recent Trump rally, the most exciting thing to happen was not the appearance of the former president himself, but rather a confrontation between two of his supporters in line.

As Right Side Broadcasting Network was conducting an interview with a young man by the name of Brian, another Trump enthusiast interjected, accusing Brian of cutting in front of 800 people in the queue.

Brian, appearing a bit abashed, offered up a defense that he didn't realize the line wrapped around the corner.

However, his hirsute interlocutor was having none of it, insisting that Brian had not made any attempt to remedy his breach of etiquette even after being informed of it.

A Trump devotee flouting the established order? Unthinkable!