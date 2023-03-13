Unpleasant millionaire insists on bothering women sitting next to him on planes

Steve Kirsch invented the optical mouse in 1980 and founded Infoseek in 1999. Today, he offers money to women he doesn't know to remove their face masks on planes.

In a recent Tweet, Kirsch wrote: "I am on board a Delta flight right now. The person sitting next to me in first class refused $100,000 to remove her mask for the entire flight. No joke. This was after I explained they don't work. She works for a pharma company."

As one commenter said, "Imagine pretending you have $100,000 cash-in-hand, and using that alleged money to try to embarrass a masked woman who also likely does not exist."

From Women's Agenda:

Last week, he tweeted about offering a fellow passenger $10,000 if they took their face mask off for the duration of the flight. When the person declined his offer, Kirsch suggested: "Maybe I should offer $100,000 next time? This can quantify the amount of brainwashing." Over the weekend, Kirsch was at it again — this time, harassing a female passenger on a Delta flight and offering her $100,000 to remove her mask. When the passenger refused to engage with him, Kirsch continued to harass her, asking her if she'd change her mind if he increased the amount. The founder of Infoseek tweeted about the incident, telling the passenger that if she removed her mask to eat and drink, "she could be infected with one breath". "She took off her mask as soon as the breakfast was served," he tweeted.

In other words, he's a wealthy Ethan Schmidt.