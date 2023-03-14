5,000-mile wide "blob" of seaweed headed for Florida

A bloom of seaweed perhaps larger than any hitherto recorded is headed for Florida. Welcome to the Sargasso Sea!

The thick mat of algae drifts between the Atlantic coast of Africa and the Gulf of Mexico, providing habitat for marine life and absorbing carbon dioxide, but it can also wreak havoc when when it gets closer to shore. It blocks light from reaching coral and negatively impacts air and water quality as it decomposes. Florida's Gulf coast is already grappling with an algae bloom amid the busy spring break tourism season. Red tide has caused dead fish to wash ashore in droves, while the risk of respiratory irritation for humans has cancelled events and driven beachgoers away.