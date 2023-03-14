Atlas Obscura's list of 12 places to have a retro movie theater experience

Lovers of film: here's Atlas Obscura's recent list of 12 places to have a retro movie theater experience. Some of the beautiful theaters on this list include the Tampa Theatre in Florida, the Hippodrome Cinema in Bo'ness, Scotland, and the Plaza 1907 Cinema inOttawa, Kansas.

There's even a theater on the list for outdoorsy folks. If you happen to be taking a stroll through the woods in Lincolnshire, England, you may stumble across the Kinema in the Woods. This farmhouse turned movie theater has been around since the 19th century, and is the only theater in England to still utilize a back-projection system. I love the architecture and energy of old theaters, so I'll be keeping this list handy for future travels!