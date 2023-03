Donald Trump accidentally did some thinking out loud on Sunday, asking his Iowa audience, "Does anybody in here not like their children?" He quickly realized his gaffe by the awkward silence in the room, where commiseration was nowhere to be found. So the ex-president did what he always does and pivoted to blaming the media for his true confessions. (See video below, posted by Aaron Rupar.)

"Does anybody in here not like their children" — Trump in Davenport, Iowa pic.twitter.com/zk3PJRincU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2023

