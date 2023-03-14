Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson talks about Henry Cavill's exit from the upcoming DCU

Before James Gunn and Peter Safran emerged from the cage, bloodied and battered, there was a massive battle royale to see who would control the reins of DC's perpetually turbulent film division. Once it became abundantly clear that Zach Snyder's noxious version of the DC universe was going to lead the franchise to ruin, Warner Brothers started sending out feelers for new creatives to architect DC's film brand. One of the most unlikely names in contention for the head of DC's film studio was Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Johnson, hoping to use his leverage as a massive star and the DCEU's version of Black Adam, allegedly began maneuvering for control of the DC universe. In an attempt to solidify his vision for the company, Johnson included Henry Cavill's version of Superman in the post-credits scene for Black Adam. Well, long story short, Johnson and Cavill eventually got voted off the proverbial island in favor of James Gunn and a new Superman actor that's yet to be announced.

According to Variety, while at the Oscars on Sunday, Johnson got a chance to recount Gunn and Safran's decision to take the DC universe in a less "rocky" direction.