Florida man's dismembered hand found in canal…. wasn't that

Fishermen in Matlacha, Florida noticed what appeared to be a dismembered hand sitting at the bottom of a 3-foot-deep canal. Due to the location of the creepy appendage, Lee County Sheriff's Cpl. Jay Brett floated into the canal "mini barge"—basically a metal raft—to catch the hand in a net. After all that, the hand turned out to have once belonged to a mannequin. Everyone breathed a sigh of release and the Sheriff's Office got to make a funny on Facebook: "We are ready for every matter at hand."

image: Lee County Sheriff's Office

image: Lee County Sheriff's Office

image: Pataradon Luangtongkum/Shutterstock

(UPI)