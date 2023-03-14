Fox News compliments Trump for not "having lunch with white supremacists" since November

Court records reveal that the smart people at Fox News hate Donald Trump but pretend to like him because it's baked into the business plan. The dumb people there, like Brian Kilmeade, genuinely like Trump, and are thrilled by the fact that he hasn't invited Nazis to sup with him at Mar-a-Lago since, November 29, 2022.

"Since he went to East Palestine, stopped having lunch with white supremacists … this is the most disciplined I've ever seen him," said a giddy Kilmeade on a recent episode of Fox & Friends.

This is why we know Kilmeade isn't very bright. The problem with saying Trump has stopped palling around with white supremacists is that Fox viewers will consider it as a shortcoming.