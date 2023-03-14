Iowa law forbids teachers from telling students "slavery was wrong"

The far-right White Nationalist movement, funded by powerful billionaire families that want to turn the United States into a fascist theocracy, is making progress in its efforts to erase the ugly parts of the nation's history.

The Washington Post has an article about five things teachers in states taken over by White Nationalists can't teach any longer.

In Iowa, a GOP state legislator accused an 8th-grade social studies teacher named Greg Wickenkamp of teaching critical race theory because he told students that it is wrong to enslave people. The anti-CRT law states that teachers aren't allowed to tell students "that the United States of America and the state of Iowa are fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist."

Greg Wickenkamp taught 8th-grade social studies in Iowa, where a GOP state legislator accused him of violating a law against teaching CRT.



Mr. Wickenkamp asked his superintendent whether he was allowed to teach students that slavery is wrong.



She couldn't give him an answer. pic.twitter.com/IlWNWVEoBZ — Sam Hoadley-Brill 🙏 READ CHARLES MILLS. RIP 🐐 (@deonteleologist) March 13, 2023

From Iowa's Gazette: