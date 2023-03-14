Love & Rockets announce US tour dates

In January, legendary psychedelic post-punk group Love & Rockets announced that they would play their first show since 2008 at this year's Cruel World Festival in Los Angeles. As many people hoped (including me, big time), the band—Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J—just revealed a West Coast US tour including dates in Oakland (5/21), Salt Lake City (5/24), Portland (5/25), and Seattle (5/26). Love & Rockets formed in 1985 from the ashes of Bauhaus. The latter embarked on a fantastic reunion tour last year that was not completed due to singer Peter Murphy entering rehab, leaving us to wonder whether the remaining three would continue to play live as Love & Rockets. And indeed, that is what has transpired. Love and Rockets still have many tales to tell (and retell) and I can't wait to hear them all again.

image: Love & Rockets/Instagram