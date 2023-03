A man driving in Watsonville, California took advantage of the state's heavy rains over the weekend when he hopped out of his truck and caught a fish swimming down a flooded road. Using his bare hands, he grabbed his meaty find and held it up for all to see while someone laughing off-camera said, "Oh, he's going to have dinner tonight! It was just swimming across the road." (See video below, posted by John-Carlos Estrada.)

