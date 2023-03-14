The 1954 Liz Taylor movie, "The Last Time I Saw Paris" entered the public domain 10 years early because the copyright notice had an error

According to Wikipedia, The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954), is based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's short story "Babylon Revisited." It stars Elizabeth Taylor, Van Johnson, Walter Pidgeon, Donna Reed, Eva Gabor, Kurt Kasznar, and Roger Moore and has 2.9 out of 5 stars on Letterboxd. It looks like it's worth watching just because Elizabeth Taylor is so beautiful.

The film entered the public domain 10 years early because someone at the studio goofed when they added the Roman numerals to the copyright notice.

From Wikipedia:

The film was released in 1954; however, there was an error with the Roman numerals in the copyright notice showing "MCMXLIV" (1944), meaning the term of copyright started 10 years before the film was released. Thus, the normal 28-year copyright term ended just 18 years after the film was released, and MGM neglected to renew it presumably because they believed there was still 10 years left in the term.The film entered the public domain in the United States in 1972.

Watch the full movie on YouTube in glorious Technicolor.

[via Messy Nessy]