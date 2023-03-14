Tucker Carlson's love affair with Putin: a minute-and-a-half of lies

In this minute-and-a-half clip, Fox News propagandist Tucker Carlson can be seen regurgitating Putin's lies about his illegal annexation of Ukraine. We know Carlson "passionately hates" former President Donald Trump, but this video makes it clear he has a deep admiration for the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

But why is Carlson doing this? Is he trying to curry favor with Putin? Is he a Kremlin operative? Does Putin have Kompromat against him? Or is he simply an asshole?

Regardless of the answer, it's clear that Carlson is doing Putin's bidding by spreading falsehoods about his actions in Ukraine, undermining American democracy, and playing into the hands of our enemies. That's why Fox viewers love him so much!