Vermont airport closed for hours after bomb threat found in incoming flight's toilet

Passengers aboard a flight landing at Burlington International Airport in Vermont were stuck on the tarmac for hours Monday after a bomb threat was found in the plane's toilet. The airport itself was locked down for three hours, too, with no flights taking off or landing until 7:30 p.m.

"A flight attendant just came up and said that a passenger found a note … that said there was a bomb on board," the pilot of the flight said in audio obtained by NBC affiliate WPTZ, which serves the Burlington area. Air traffic control initiated emergency response protocol. The plane landed and was directed to a "specific location" and law enforcement "assessed the situation," Longo said. … Law enforcement ultimately determined that nothing unusual or suspicious was found, and the 65 passengers deplaned and were briefed on the situation just after 7 p.m., officials said.

Yes, airplane cabins have cameras. Someone's likely to get in an astounding amount of trouble.