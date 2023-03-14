"Vinyl outselling CDs" is the new "Voyager has left the solar system"

In 2020, David Pescovitz blogged that the RIAA claimed that vinyl records were outselling CDs for the first time since the 1980s. But now the BBC reports that the RIAA is now claiming that last year, 2022, marked the first time vinyl records have outsold CDs.
In other news, the Voyager probe has left the solar system!
In any case, it's nice to see numbers going up. Here's the two PDF reports: the 2020 one and the 2023 one.
2020
Vinyl LP Sales: 9.2m
2023:
Revenues from vinyl records grew 17% to $1.2 billion – the
sixteenth consecutive year of growth – and accounted for
71% of physical format revenues. For the first time since
1987, vinyl albums outsold CDs in units (41 million vs 33
million).