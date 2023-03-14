"Vinyl outselling CDs" is the new "Voyager has left the solar system"

In 2020, David Pescovitz blogged that the RIAA claimed that vinyl records were outselling CDs for the first time since the 1980s. But now the BBC reports that the RIAA is now claiming that last year, 2022, marked the first time vinyl records have outsold CDs.

In other news, the Voyager probe has left the solar system!

In any case, it's nice to see numbers going up. Here's the two PDF reports: the 2020 one and the 2023 one.

2020

Vinyl LP Sales: 9.2m

2023: