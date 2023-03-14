Watch: Inventor creating skates from kids' bikes

Watching Jake Carlini reminded me how challenging it can be to develop something new. This YouTuber and inventor went through several iterations before finally arriving at a functional model. Initially, he took two identical children's bikes, stripped them down to their bare frames and wheels, and fashioned them into rollerblades using snowboard bindings. However, despite the promising start, they didn't work as expected, so he scrapped them and started over. He eventually selected four much smaller bikes for the base. His new bicycle rollerblades, well skates, kinda-sorta work. Love watching his creative process! (The Awesomer)