World-record NFL player says self-righteous passenger tried to kick him off plane, claiming "higher status"

Former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, Desmond Howard (52), had a run-in with a status-obsessed wannabe doctor on an American Airlines flight who attempted to get him thrown off the plane for clearing his throat.

Howard recorded a video of the incident and posted it on Twitter. He explained that the airline supervisor was summoned by the passenger seated next to him, who claimed that Howard was sick and should be removed from the plane. When the supervisor asked the passenger to explain, he cited Howard's coughing as evidence.

"So I'm on this American Airlines flight and before we took off, the supervisor comes up and she speaks to the guy sitting next to me. She says, 'You want to talk to me?' He says, 'Yes, I think you should remove this gentleman from the plane because he's sick' – talking about me.

"I said, 'I'm sorry – are you a doctor?' He says, 'Well, you've been coughing all over the place' – this is before we've even taken off, right. I said, 'Well, you can leave the plane, take another flight, because I'm not leaving. All I was doing was clearing my throat.'"

"So, Carol the supervisor, she's looking, and guess what card he tried to play?"

"He said, 'I'm sure if you check our status, my status is higher than his.'"

Howard turns his camera to the passenger and then back on himself.

"So, I said, 'Carol, yeah, check our seats, and let me know who's status is the highest.'"

"And as you see, I'm still sitting on this plane. As a matter of fact, we're in the air right now."

"The caucasity of him. Unbelievable. Alright everybody, you guys have a happy Sunday."