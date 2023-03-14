You can bounce Infinity Stones off the ass of this Sexy Thanos resin statue

As the mad Titan Thanos once said, "Perfectly balanced, as all things should be." And with the bootylicious butt cheeks on this Sexy Thanos 1/4 scale Resin Statue, you can indeed balance something. Even Thanos's true love, Lady Death herself, could not resist the allure of his strapping purple ballsack chin if she ever saw his ass like that. I mean…

Just look at this guy, gleefully putting the "genocide" into "Gluteus Maximus." Dread it? Run from it? Destiny arrives all the same.

What did it cost, you may wonder? About $834 dollars, plus $250 for US shipping. So a little less than "everything." (Although you can also get a 1/6 scale version for about $200 less)

NL STUDIO Thanos Resin Model In Stock 1/4 Scale Jack-O Pose Led Light EX ver [eBay]