Anti-woke author struggles to define woke on TV appearance

Bethany Mandel, co-author of a book decrying "the current woke indoctrination happening in politics, education, medicine, mental health, entertainment, and culture" struggled to define "woke" when asked to on a recent television appearance to promote her book.

Interviewer: What does that mean to you? Would you mind defining "woke" because it's come up a couple of times and I just want to make sure we're on the same page.

Mandel: So, I mean, "woke" is sort of the idea that, um, this… I… this is going to be one of those moments that goes viral. I mean, woke is something that's very hard to define and we've spent an entire chapter defining it. It is sort of the understanding that we need to totally reimagine and re re reduce society in order to create hierarchies of oppression. Sorry, I… it's hard to explain in a 15 second soundbite.