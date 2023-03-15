Comedian pranked with recursive jigsaw puzzles

It started off innocently enough. In early 2021, Chris Arnold was bored and started doing jigsaw puzzles. He completed a puzzle with a harbor scene on it and posted a photo of himself with the completed piece on social media. However, things took a turn when he became the subject of the next puzzle, and then another one. He told Boing Boing, "I got stuck down a puzzle inception!" The Bristol-based comedian lays out the whole story in a viral TikTok video. When will it end?

Side note: Yes, Ravensburger offers custom puzzles.

Completing the 'Harbor Scene' puzzle moment. Photo: Chris Arnold, used with permission.

So it begins. Photo: Chris Arnold, used with permission.