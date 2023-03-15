Gape at these gorgeous guitars

Fans of fine guitars and luthiery will enjoy the recent documentary "The Chisels are Calling." It's a wonderful profile on guitar and mandolin builder John Monteleone, whose works are on permanent exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Musicians David Grisman, Julian Lage, Mark Knopfler, and others play Monteleone's instruments and sing his praises. His guitars are stunningly beautiful. I enjoyed learning about his family's background in art, design and sculpture as well the larger Italian immigrants' influence on the prior centuries' Beaux-Art movement and architectural design.

The Chisels are Calling [Street Singer Productions]