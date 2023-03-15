Life to the Limit, a new film by Academy Award Nominees Pavlo Peloshok and Yurko Ivanyshyn

Winter on Fire: Ukraine's Fight for Freedom, nominated for a 2016 Academy Award for Best Documentary film, tells the story of The Revolution of Dignity, or Maidan Revolution or the Ukrainian Revolution, specifically the "unrest in Ukraine during 2013 and 2014, as student demonstrations supporting European integration grew into a violent revolution calling for the resignation of President Viktor F. Yanukovich."

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022, there have been 8,104,606 refugees from Ukraine that have fled the violence and found themselves in countries spread across Europe and the globe. While hundreds of Russian soldiers have run, not wanting to participate in the war and invasion. Nine years before the current invasion of Ukraine began, before the refugees and the mutiny, two men, Pavlo Peloshok and Yurko Ivanyshyn, went to Ukraine to join the volunteer army in 2013. They made the film Winter on Fire.

Peloshok and Ivanyshyn recently released a non-sequel follow-up to Winter Fire, turning the camera on themselves.

Life to the Limit tells the story of Peloshok and Ivanyshyn, who actively chose to go to Ukraine in 2013 as part of a volunteer army that turned into a full-time five-year contract with the military.

"Two successful film producers with an office in the center of Kyiv after the Russian occupation of Crimea in 2014 decide to leave everything and volunteer for the war in eastern Ukraine to defend the homeland from the Russian occupiers.



After two years of war (2016), the film they started producing on the Maidan, "Winter on Fire," became a nominee for the American Academy Award, the "Oscar." Commander releases boys on short-term leave so they can travel to California. A week after the awards ceremony and elite cocktail parties in Los Angeles, they are returning to the trenches of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Five years later, veterans, at the cost of losing close friends, "survivor's guilt syndrome," post-traumatic stress disorder, medals for bravery, return to their profession to show from fragments of memories and their own video archive why the Russian-Ukrainian war was possible in the 21st century."

Life to the Limit is a compelling human story about the artist/soldiers behind Winter on Fire, focusing on the impact the experiences of war had on the filmmakers, their art, and the political limits of documentary film.

You can see the Winter on Fire trailer here. The Life to the Limit trailer can be found here.