Matt Gaetz's new staffer: "I need a woman who looks like she just got punched"

Florida's Congressbro Matt Gaetz just hired a new staffer who allegedly said, "I need a woman who looks like she just got punched." The recent hire, Andrew Kloster, is a gentleman who describes himself as a "raging misogynist."

He and Gaetz — the other raging misogynist who last year said to a group of students, "Why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions? Nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb" — should get along swimmingly.

(See Gaetz's 2017 comments in video below, posted by Roshan Rinaldi.)

From Daily Koz:

Gaetz's new attack on basic human decency and common sense is the hiring of new congressional legal counsel Andrew Kloster. Kloster is a self-described "raging misogynist" with a long history of offensive, prolific, and ignorant social media posts and interactions. The Daily Beast reports that Kloster has quite a collection of greatest hits that support his self-assessment as a man who hates women. … After The Daily Beast published its story on Kloster, tweets like, "You know what I need? I need a woman who looks like she got punched," have been taken down. But no worries—the Beast archived the tweet for this very reason. What is particularly perfect about this last tweet is that Kloster is responding to a woman's tweet that said, "Any good guy will date you just as long as you're sweet and normal and happy and the way you look and dress doesn't embarrass him. You don't need lip injections." You see, it's a relatively conservative opinion that the woman is sharing, but what even conservative women do not understand is that self-described "raging misogynists" like Kloster don't care how conservative you are. They simply care that you shut your face and know your place. What is that place? Whatever a person like Kloster decides it should be.