Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train crash

Norfolk Southern, the train company with a well-thumbed "days since a chemical-spewing derailment" flipchart, is being sued by the state of Ohio over the toxic train crash that polluted East Palestine [ABC News] last month. Here's the lawsuit (PDF) and the press release [Ohio Attorney General].

The 58-count complaint, filed in federal court on Tuesday, alleges the railway operator violated various federal and state environmental laws and Ohio Common Law, "recklessly endangering" the health of residents and Ohio's natural resources, Yost's office said.

"This derailment was entirely avoidable and I'm concerned that Norfolk Southern may be putting profits for their own company above the health and safety of the cities and communities that they operate in," Yost said at a press briefing announcing the lawsuit.