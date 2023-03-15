Short horror-comedy film about a woman getting stuck in a Red Lobster commercial

Great Choice has such a great premise. A woman in a Red Lobster commercial gets stuck there. Loop after Groundhog Day-like loop, the seven-minute horror-comedy by Robin Comisar just gets weirder and scarier. It starts as a normal Red Lobster spot pushing a shrimp deal but devolves into something much darker.

Now, the film's 30-second trailer has long been available on YouTube but not the entire award-winning film. I learned about it after YouTuber Zaiah Zane pulled up the lost media from a Russian site and shared a video analysis of it.

If you're a fan of horror-comedy and are looking for something delightfully bizarre, Great Choice is definitely worth checking out!