"The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling" podcast is out now

Released by the Free Press and available on Apple Podcasts is The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling,

"an audio documentary that examines some of the most contentious conflicts of our time through the life and career of the world's most successful author. In conversation with host Megan Phelps-Roper, J.K. Rowling speaks with unprecedented candor and depth about the controversies surrounding her—from book bans to debates on gender and sex. The series also examines the forces propelling this moment in history, through interviews with Rowling's supporters and critics, journalists, historians, clinicians, and more."

If you are curious about the response from media outlets, check out these headlines. From The Daily Beast, "'The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling' Is a Mind-Numbing Exercise in Digression." Or this one from Variety, "J.K. Rowling Isn't Concerned About Anti-Trans Backlash Tarnishing Her Legacy: 'I'll Be Dead." Forbesled with "J.K. Rowling Defends Herself In Podcast."

"I do not walk around my house thinking about my legacy," Rowling said on the podcast, which debuted its first two episodes recently. "Whatever, I'll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living."

Suppose you are new to this and ask why J.K. Rowling needs to defend herself. In that case, you might also consider why transgender people need to protect themselves against the possible implications of Rowling's comments with regard to the safety of transgender people.

Rowling's platform is global, and that she was targeted for promoting witchcraft and other such devious perspectives and has, through her words and dismissive language, placed targets on the bodies of others is quite dialectical. After all, Voldemort's violence created the possibility of Harry's existence. Hegel's dialectic has new life.

Glamour recently published "A Complete Breakdown of the J.K. Rowling Transgender-Comments Controversy. Recently, the coverage by the New York Times about issues concerning transgender and gender non-conforming people, particularly an opinion editorial essay by Pamela Paul defending J.K. Rowling, was called out by multiple media outlets and commentators. Check out this map of anti-trans laws being pursued across the United States.